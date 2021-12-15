| 7.2°C Dublin

21 essential books to help your kids build resilience and cope with the challenges of growing up

Whether your child is facing down bullies or questioning their sexuality, there’s a story that can help them navigate the challenges of growing up.
Meadhbh McGrath rounds up a must-read list

Meadhbh McGrath

A good read will stay with us long past the final page, and children’s literature has an especially formative power. If you have a child in your life who is dealing with a difficult time, you may want to look beyond the bestsellers and new titles. An edifying book can make a lovely gift — here, we break down the best reads for children to find solace and guidance in.

For a child who is worried about bullying

