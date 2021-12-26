2021 in review: Another year of living vicariously

We entered the New Year back in Level 5 Lockdown, complaining that the vaccines were not coming fast enough.

January

And still, we only had to be looking at the telly on January 6 to feel that things could be worse. Trump was firing up a mob to storm the Capitol, to try to stop Joe Biden being confirmed as president. It was essentially a coup attempt, driven by the Trump lie that the election was stolen. It lasted for hours, much of it played out on live TV, and in extremely violent scenes, people died.

Even now it is astonishing to write those words, and to realise that the leader of that mob is not awaiting execution for treason, but is in fact the most likely Republican candidate in the 2024 election. That the most meaningful sanction, was a Twitter ban.

We were getting angry in our own way at the swiftness of the vaccine rollout in the UK compared to our own, a swiftness which they were claiming - falsely – would have been impossible under the EU.

But with a rapid increase in the number of crossings from Rosslare to “the continent”, Ireland was now figuring out how to bypass Brexit Britain, literally and mentally too. We could also look for inspiration to Conor McGregor driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom while wearing a watch that cost a million dollars.

Oh, I nearly forgot to mention that Trump was impeached again, and that it made no difference.

February

We were now in full-time relationships with our epidemiologists and Covid advisors of all kinds, most notably Professor Luke O’Neill, who had this outstanding trait – there was almost no aspect of the pandemic, you see, from which he could not derive some vaguely uplifting message, you see.

Ah yes, we were getting so familiar, you see, we were noting the unique speech patterns and the odd expressions that the boffins liked to use – “you see”, was Luke’s speciality.

Somehow hardly anyone noted the quiet heroism of the FAI which, in response to the surge in online gambling addiction during the pandemic, decided that it would no longer be appropriate to have an “official betting partner”. After the Delaney years, many could be forgiven for simply not believing the story.

Call My Agent! became one of the breakout hits of our Netflix-dominated lives, with its old-fashioned message that no effort must be spared in the service of talent. Sadly, it was the end for the genius of Tiger Woods, badly injured in a car crash. But Paul McCartney rocked on, collaborating with poet Paul Muldoon on a memoir based on his lyrics.

And before the year was out, Macca could be seen rocking endlessly in The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s 468-minute documentary about the making of the 1970 album Let It Be. It is already a world cultural heritage artefact.

March

As we looked forward to the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day parades for the second year running, in the run-up to a de-peopled Cheltenham, pictures emerged of trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse on his gallops, smiling broadly and giving the V-for-victory sign. He was banned for a year, with six months suspended. It was a very ugly scene.

Nobody thought it could get any uglier until Betfair ended its relationship with Elliott, declaring that the pictures were “completely at odds with the values of the Betfair brand”.

Elsewhere in the land of corporate “values” , the scandal of the Davy 16 prompted our Liam Collins to write that “millionaire stockbroker Kyran McLoughlin’s fall from grace is likely to have Ireland’s businessmen sleeping uneasily in their beds”… Oh wait, that was actually written about something else, in 1999.

Tommy Tiernan was using the empty TV studio in a good way, creating an intimacy with guests that would lead to his Saturday night show getting more viewers than The Late Late Show.

Vaccinations reached the half-million mark, but on Liveline, “Paddy” was telling Joe Duffy about his sightings of aliens who looked remarkably like the late Telly Savalas, two of them in a black American limousine on a road near Trim.

Which, in the mood of the times, sounded reasonable enough too.

April

The first real sign of the decline of the Dublin Gaelic football team, was when they somehow got caught training in breach of Covid restrictions – which would soon be eased in many other areas. A “Zero Covid” advocate was also “caught” telling Eamon Dunphy’s podcast that he had never heard of Lionel Messi, though - strangely- this was not regarded as something that should disqualify him from public life.

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National, basically saving the sport of horse-racing on her own, after the Elliott debacle.

The ultimate gambler Bernie Madoff died in jail, perhaps realising that his big mistake was not necessarily running a Ponzi scheme, as such, but one that stole mainly from rich people. David Drumm, late of “Anglo”, who had just got out of jail, must have been equally baffled that he had drawn the short straw.

No surprises though, when An Bord Pleanála approved plans to convert the house on Usher’s Island which features in James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’, into a 54-room hostel.

May

Bob Dylan turned 80, as did Paul Simon in October, prompting Tommy Conlon to tweet: “I know it’s not a competition, but when both great artists have left their bodies of work behind, maybe future generations will say that Simon was greater than Dylan.”

On a completely different subject, Ireland represented by Lesley Roy continued the encouraging trend of failing to qualify for the Eurovision final.

But Tony Holohan was not happy when he drove into Dublin’s city centre on a Saturday night to pick up a relative, only to be “absolutely shocked” by the large crowds which had gathered. Astute commentators remarked not on what Dr Tony was doing, but on what he was not doing – the Champions League final was on that night, and he was not watching it.

But maybe he was among the 1.1 million Irish folk who would watch Italy beating England in the Euro 2O2O final -- this England which, according to Matthew d’Ancona, now has “a hooligan governing class and a national football team comprised of philanthropic gentlemen". In the last 16 they beat Germany in a game that would have been played in Dublin, but for our Covid restrictions – their ultimate defeat was lucky for NPHET, who couldn’t now be damned for eternity for enabling England to have a home instead of an away game at a vital stage of the tournament.

June

With the Saw Doctors releasing a 30th anniversary vinyl edition of their album If This is Rock and Roll I Want My Old Job Back, their legacy had already been enhanced by Tolü Makay’s magnificent version of ‘N17’ with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

McDonald’s had also emerged during the pandemic as an institution at the centre of Irish life, with many families choosing to spend their last nights before lockdown queueing for hours for a Big Mac. Sure enough, McDonald’s were now adding 800 jobs to their Irish workforce.

“Murder tourism” was becoming a big thing too, especially with the release of two documentaries about the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996 – Jim Sheridan’s Death at the Cottage on Sky and Sophie: A Murder in West Cork on Netflix had drawn many amateur sleuths to Schull and Toormore and Kaelfadda Bridge, to make their own enquiries.

President Higgins had identified another of our new-found weaknesses: “during Covid my heart broke regular times to think of sport being saturated with gambling advertisements which are so dangerous”.

July

Jeff Bezos launched himself into sub-orbital space along with three other people – a landmark moment for him, a sick joke for humanity in general.

Down here on planet earth the Delta variant was getting our attention, and that of tragic old rock legends such as Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, who felt that their freedoms were under attack by the authorities – God love them.

But the true star of the summer was Katherine Zappone, who was so concerned about freedom of expression in particular, she suggested herself to Minister Simon Coveney as a UN special envoy with that portfolio. Then there was the controversial party for Zappone in the plush Merrion Hotel, attended by various worthies of Official Ireland including the Taoiseach and Ivana Bacik, the newly elected TD for Dublin Bay South. As Leo and Simon tried to talk their way out of this imbroglio, Zappone herself told RTÉ to contact the Merrion Hotel if they had any questions.

Unofficial Ireland finally weighed in with the rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, and the boxer Kellie Harrington, winning gold medals at the Olympic Games.

August

Journalist Paul Mason wrote a book entitled How to Stop Fascism, an important reminder that fascism had already started in many countries. Sadly the anti-fascist Barack Obama let the side down somewhat with a lavish 60th birthday bash at his spread on Martha’s Vineyard, to which 500 were originally invited, reduced to 200 when that started to look too decadent – but still embarrassing when the uninvited turned out to be mainly the real people, not the superstars like George Clooney and Oprah.

An All-Ireland Hurling final in August might have felt strange, but Limerick winning it felt very familiar. In football, Mayo would somehow find a new way to torment their people by taking down the Dubs in the semi-final and then losing to Tyrone.

The Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts died at 80, a symbol of a cooler England than the one in which McDonald’s had no milkshakes due to Brexit – a country now self-sufficient only in bullshit.

Enter Ivan Yates with Media Masterclass, his bespoke service to anyone who finds themselves going viral due to being pictured sitting on a dead horse. ABBA with their first album in 40 years were aiming even higher, with writer Pete Paphides tweeting: “the subtext seems to be that they’ve come back to save the world, which I think is just about right.”

September

One person who represents the fall of America better than most is Rudolph Giuliani, once “America’s Mayor”, now “Rudy Colludy”, under criminal investigation for sundry activities in Ukraine as Trump’s lawyer.

On the upside, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to the Met Gala with ‘Tax the Rich’ scrawled in red across the back of a white creation – the Met Gala gave her the $30k ticket for free, proving that the desire of the poor to be rich, is no less powerful than the desire of the rich to be cool.

Our Leona Maguire announced herself to the world by winning the Solheim Cup for Europe almost on her own. Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ was at No 1 in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. But the most unforgettable image was that supplied by former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham who revealed that the only thing that could calm Trump down when he was in one of his rages, was ‘Memory’ from Cats.

October

Facebook went down for a few hours, bringing the world briefly to a halt – though some suspected a connection with the revelations of whistleblower Frances Haugen, who confirmed that Facebook knows when it is enabling evil and does it anyway. Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg distracted us with a new vision and a new name, Metaverse, for which Zuck’s own campaign was almost unbelievably embarrassing.

Elsewhere in cyberspace, Nigel Farage was getting €87 a time to deliver greetings to people who like that sort of thing, only to be “fooled” by some who got him to say “Up the RA”– though if you’re giving €87 to Farage for anything, it’s hard to call him the fool in that transaction.

Meanwhile Leo Varadkar was slowly coming to the realisation that he and everyone else has been fooled by the government of the UK which “doesn’t necessarily keep its word”. Too bad he hadn’t noticed this two years ago when his “extraordinary summit” with the well-known pathological liar Boris Johnson gave Johnson the pathway to the worst of all Brexits.

And if we’re being honest, when we saw a troubling map of Europe showing the Covid rates in Ireland and the UK rising heavily, we might have wondered if this had anything to do with our respective cultures of drinking late into the night in public houses, while shouting and roaring at one another.

Or if the wind was just blowing the wrong way.

November

The former billionaire Sean Quinn was featured in this paper in a piece by Maeve Sheehan in which he hoped to “change the narrative” about his decline and fall. But it turned out he wasn’t changing the narrative in any major sense, except maybe to assert that he’d been even more wronged than is generally accepted.

Now the boss of an online gamble platform, Quinnbet, he might have noted Paul Kimmage’s important reporting on allegations of doping in the horse-racing game.

Succession was the TV drama of a billionaire and his troubled dynasty, and it seemed to capture the spirit of the age with an episode about the Roy family essentially choosing the next President of the United States - our old friend Fascism does not greatly bother the media moguls, as long as they are the ultimate owners and trainers of the “strongmen” in question.

We were reviving our own twisted love affair with nationalism, with a poll showing that a majority who favour a United Ireland are unwilling to consider changing the flag or the anthem. So that should end well.

But mainly we were reviving our love of Garth Brooks, who will, after all, be playing five nights in Croke Park next year. Because he can.

December

The first day of December brought the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Ireland. Soon there was the old talk of restrictions on bars, restaurants, nightclubs, cultural and sporting events.

Sure enough in another address to the nation, the Taoiseach announced an 8pm curfew for hospitality that would be in place until the end of January – at the time of going to press, at least. For entertainment we would have a viral film of an unvaccinated man trying to argue science with Pat Kenny while Pat was walking his dog. The man lost.

“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past,” F Scott Fitzgerald wrote in The Great Gatsby, though he might have been Fergal Bowers on RTÉ calling Omicron.

To take our minds off it, Storm Barra swept through the land, forcing most of us to hunker down indoors - a familiar scene by now, with a few power cuts and some flooding thrown in. A giant silver festive bauble was blown away from its place outside Bannon’s jewellers in Bray and was filmed rolling dangerously down the main street.

It seemed to define the mood of this Yuletide season, in which even Professor Luke O’Neill tested positive for Covid-19, though he was still looking on the bright side.

Perhaps Stephen Sondheim, who left us late in 2O21, summed up all our Christmas wishes and our highest hopes for 2O22 in the title of one of his greatest songs: ‘Being Alive’.