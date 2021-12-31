2021 in photographs: 12 poignant images from an eventful year

If 2020 was the year of lockdowns, 2021 was when we began to venture back out into the world.

Full freedom is yet to return but, as these images show, there were times when we got closer to it.

2021 was a busy year, both here in Ireland and further afield.

Here are 12 poignant images from an eventful year – let us know if you have your own notable moments to include.

Walkers embrace the cold start to the year at Newbridge Park, Donabate, Co Dublin, in January. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Walkers embrace the cold start to the year at Newbridge Park, Donabate, Co Dublin, in January. Photo: Steve Humphreys

2021 got off to a chilly start with Met Éireann issuing an 18-hour nationwide weather warning on January 7 when night time temperatures fell to -4C. The Siberian conditions gripped the country throughout the week, with snowfalls and black ice causing travel chaos across the country.

However, it also led to fun conditions for many snow lovers such as these people enjoying the winter wonderland at Newbridge Park in Donabate, Co Dublin.

A bear that had been held in captivity gets its first taste of freedom thanks to Kurdish animal rights activists in Duhok, Iraq, in February. Photo: Ari Jalal/Reuters

A bear that had been held in captivity gets its first taste of freedom thanks to Kurdish animal rights activists in Duhok, Iraq, in February. Photo: Ari Jalal/Reuters

In February after rescuing several bears from captivity in people's homes, in Dohuk, Iraq, a group of Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild. For the third time in four years, the local non-profit 'Kurdish American co-operation organisation' released Syrian brown bears in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan, where the species has become almost extinct.

A firm believer that bears should not be kept as pets in homes, the head of the organisation, Bland Brifkani, said he is alerted by his network of animal rights activists throughout Iraq when bears are kept behind bars in private houses.

Yoshia Uomoto (98) is surprised by her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada in March. It was their first visit in a year to her nursing home in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Yoshia Uomoto (98) is surprised by her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada in March. It was their first visit in a year to her nursing home in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

In March 98-year-old Yoshia Uomoto was visited by her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada who surprised her with their first in-person visit in a year. The visit came after indoor visitation coronavirus restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor in Seattle, Washington on March 30.

Fully vaccinated residents of the assisted living facility where Yoshida stayed were allowed to visit with family for an hour at a time.

A crowd in Minneapolis celebrates in April as a jury finds police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

A crowd in Minneapolis celebrates in April as a jury finds police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

In April, crowds celebrated outside the Minneapolis courthouse where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. A 12-member jury found Chauvin (45) guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.

Mr Floyd's murder and the subsequent trial was seen as a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.

Swimmers take the plunge at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin, in June. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Swimmers take the plunge at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin, in June. Photo: Steve Humphreys

June and July brought a memorable summer with warm, dry and sunny weather nationwide, with above-average temperatures across the country and below-average rainfall. July in particular was a notable month characterised by widespread heatwaves and long dry spells.

At least 10 Met Éireann weather stations across Ireland reached heatwave conditions, where temperatures of at least 25C were recorded for at least five days in a row. Ireland also had its first ‘Tropical Night’ in 20 years at Valentia Observatory in Kerry, where temperatures overnight didn’t fall below 20C. For many, the only answer was to take to the sea at popular locations such as Sandycove’s Forty Foot.

Owner Sinéad Conlon prepares the first drinks at Slattery's on Capel Street, Dublin, after the return of outdoor hospitality in June. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Owner Sinéad Conlon prepares the first drinks at Slattery's on Capel Street, Dublin, after the return of outdoor hospitality in June. Photo: Gerry Mooney

On June 7, after being shut since Christmas, pubs were allowed to reopen for outdoor service. One of Dublin’s last and best-known ‘early houses’, Slattery’s on Capel Street, served some of the first pints in the country at 8.59am that morning. Their first customers were a group of Dublin nurses who were unwinding after a week of night shifts. Slattery’s owner Sinéad Conlon prepared the first round for them.

The walk-in vaccination centre at Citywest in Dublin does brisk business in July. Photo: Fergal Phillips

The walk-in vaccination centre at Citywest in Dublin does brisk business in July. Photo: Fergal Phillips

In December 2020, Dublin native Annie Lynch became the first person in Ireland to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Over the next 12 months, millions of initial doses and later booster shots were administered in GP clinics, local pharmacies and mass vaccination centres such as the one at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel.

Millie Mangan (8) spars with Kellie Harrington's parents, Christy and Yvonne, on the eve of the boxer's Olympic gold medal victory in Tokyo. Photo: Mark Condren

Millie Mangan (8) spars with Kellie Harrington's parents, Christy and Yvonne, on the eve of the boxer's Olympic gold medal victory in Tokyo. Photo: Mark Condren

In August Dublin boxer Kellie Harrington secured a gold medal for Ireland at the deferred 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite the time difference, neighbours and friends gathered outside her family home in the early hours of the morning to watch, celebrate and blare out what had become her theme song, Hakuna Matata. Harrington’s boxing prowess catapulted her into the pantheon of Irish sporting greats, as she inspired that next generation of sports fans such as nine-year-old Millie Mangan pictured with Harrington’s parent at their home.

Grace Fox and Ciara Walsh (both 4) on their first day of school at Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Grace Fox and Ciara Walsh (both 4) on their first day of school at Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

After the major disruption which was caused to the school schedule throughout 2020, 2021 saw far more in-person learning and a move away from online classes and in primary and secondary schools in particular.

On their first day of school, four-year-olds Grace Fox and Ciara Walsh showed why going to school is often about far more than just learning your ABCs.

The National Ploughing Championship in a curtailed format in Rathangan, Co Laois in September. Photo: Mark Condren

The National Ploughing Championship in a curtailed format in Rathangan, Co Laois in September. Photo: Mark Condren

While crowds were welcomed back to many sporting, cultural and work events throughout the later part of 2021, smaller crowds became the new normal for the time being at least.

The National Ploughing Championship at Rathangan Co Laois was no different. The ploughing and trade exhibition normally draws 100,000 spectators a day. However, only 500 people were allowed to attend the event each day in September.

After last year's Laytown Races were cancelled, jockeys were back in the saddle at the Co Meath beach in November. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

After last year's Laytown Races were cancelled, jockeys were back in the saddle at the Co Meath beach in November. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The Laytown Races occupy a unique position in the Irish racing calendar, as Ireland’s only horse racing event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing. The Flat racing event takes place once a year, usually in September. However, this year the event was moved to November on the Co Meath strand. The races as run on a straight, almost level course and are confined to six and seven furlong distances.

A member of the 118 Infantry Battalion Unifil arrives back to Dublin Airport after serving in Lebanon. Photo: Mark Condren

A member of the 118 Infantry Battalion Unifil arrives back to Dublin Airport after serving in Lebanon. Photo: Mark Condren

After an arduous six-month deployment in South Lebanon, nearly 200 Irish troops arrived home on December 1, eager to spend Christmas with their families. Lieutenant Colonel Conor Bates, the Officer Commanding the 118th Infantry Battalion, said it had been a “challenging mission”, but the real heroes were the troops’ families in Ireland.