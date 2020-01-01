2020 vision: The new year's next big things

We'll be saying… 'New Year, Same You'

The cult of self-improvement and self-actualisation has been in vogue for far too long, and 2020 will be all about accepting and revelling in the average. Instead of honing in on what might need to be improved in our living situations/partners/days, we'll be encouraged to focus on the stuff we're doing right. In Catherine Gray's book, The Unexpected Joy Of The Ordinary (out now), the writer encourages people to 're-enchant the everyday'. Which, when you think about it, makes a nice change from the usual New Year gym/diet/makeover madness.

We'll be having a crush on… Paul Mescal

The actor (23) is already familiar to those who saw him perform at the Gate's production of The Great Gatsby last summer, but this year he takes on the role of Connell in the film adaptation of Sally Rooney's hugely popular book Normal People, directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, Frank). A graduate from The Lir's acting degree, Mescal had been offered two high profile theatre roles before he even graduated: the first was a part in Angela's Ashes: The Musical, and the second was Gatsby. Until 2017, he played Under-21 GAA for Kildare, and recently signed on to the acting division of Curtis Brown (home to Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson). His role in Normal People is likely to mark Kildare man Mescal out as a serious mover and shaker.

We'll be watching… The Deceived

Virgin Media has gone all out on its drama offerings of late, and this four-part drama looks set to follow that tradition. Here, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee changes tack to write something of an entirely different speed. A psychological thriller with a compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal, the central character in student Ophelia, who falls in love with her married Irish lecturer. When their affair results in a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind. Emily Reid, Emmett Scanlan, Catherine Walker and Eleanor Methven star in the series, which was filmed in Belfast.

We'll be reading… My Dark Vanessa by Elizabeth Kate Russell

Touted as a classic for post #MeToo times, My Dark Vanessa is a slick and suspenseful novel that evokes shades of Nabokov's Lolita and Curtis Sittenfeld's Prep. In it, thirty-something Vanessa Wye revisits her boarding school years, where she first had sex with her forty-something teacher, Jacob Strane, when she was just 15. Vanessa has kept in touch with Strane, who has been accused of sexual abuse by another former student. Stephen King has already called it a 'package of dynamite' - it's the book everyone will be talking about this spring. Fact.

We'll be sorting our homes with… vastu shastra

Move over feng shui: vastu shastra is a traditional Indian idea that brings positive energy and balance into your home. Basically, each house comes with its own energy type, and people come under the influence of this energy field. Want to get started? Have a room for meditation, have your living room face east/north/north-east, avoid pictures with water in them in the bedroom, and avoid placing a mirror or television in front of your bed.

We'll be going… barefaced

Trends are cyclical; nowhere more so than beauty. Which means we are likely to be waving a farewell to contouring, HD brows and false eyelashes. Instead, it'll be about perfecting the 'no make-up' look, which is actually harder than it looks.

We'll be wearing… peplum tops

Frankly, these can't come into fashion quick enough: flattering and forgiving of lumps and bumps, peplum - a style that features gathered and flared fabric at the waist - is predicted to be SS20's big look. Expect to see it everywhere, from Met Ball gowns straight through to streetwear. While the '90s has also had its revival moment, fashion insiders reckon that it's the turn of '70s wear to make a comeback. You don't believe us? See Harry Style's recent psychedelic suit. Expect to see design elements like wide lapels and bell-bottoms everywhere. See ya, skinny jeans.

We'll be eating… West African cuisine

According to research done by Whole Food Markets in the US, ancient grains like fonio, teff and millett, as well as superfoods like moringa and tamarind, are going to show up in restaurants and supermarkets all over the world. Ghana, Mali, Liberia, Nigeria, and Senegal make up part of this 16-country region, so gastro novelties like peanut soup, jollof rice, palm wine and groundnut stew could very well surface soon.

(Incidentally, Whole Foods has also predicted that we'll be seeking out watermelon seed butter, banana flour and sweet potato syrup. Yikes.)

We'll be hitting the Cineplex to see… No Time To Die

Daniel Craig makes his last outing (we think) as James Bond in this blockbuster, due out in April. In it, Bond is recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist but finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain (played by Rami Malek) who is armed with a dangerous new technology. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was drafted in to give the script a punch-up, so expect some cracking one-liners amid all the stunts and gunfire.

We'll be binge watching…. Sharon Horgan's new Amazon project

Relatively little is known about Horgan's wallet-busting deal with streaming service Amazon, but we do know this: Billy Magnussen co-stars with Horgan in a comedy (as yet untitled) about a single, broke woman who decides to launch her own self-help company. She enlists the services of a former male gymnast to become the company's spokesman. John Hamburg, who wrote Meet The Parents, is on board as a co-writer.

We'll be downloading… smart dating apps

I know, a contradiction in terms, right? In any case, Relationship AI has just been launched and purports to help people get mindfully on the way to mastering their dating life with quick dating interaction values and valuable data feedback, so that you can see how well (or badly) your dating life is going at a glance. Daters can also use the app to ask their friends for advice. The app is currently available on iTunes - for more information see relationship-ai.com.

We'll be listening to… alternative rock music

Sunstroke V2.0 has just been announced for Summer 2020 at Punchestown Racecourse, and old favourites like Faith No More, Deftones and the Jesus & Mary Chain are going to dust off their Marshall amps and crank it up to 11 (probably). Expect a huge comeback for Faith No More, who have had a fallow few years… and for rock music in general, which has played second fiddle to pop and R&B for much of the last decade.

We'll be getting better with… telemedicine

Fancy getting your prescriptions sent by drone, or Skyping your GP to see what the weird rash is all about? Digital medicine or telemedicine is set to take some of the pressure off an increasingly stretched healthcare system. Already this year, Irish doctors have made a successful drone drop of diabetes medicine to the Aran Islands, meaning that medicine and medical supplies could be delivered to your doorstep in the near future. Further proving that digital medicine is very much here to stay, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released its first guidelines on digital health interventions earlier this year.

