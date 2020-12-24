1990s supermodel Stella Tennant dies just days after 50th birthday

Sudden: Supermodel Stella Tennant who has died just days after her 50th birthday. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

Supermodel Stella Tennant has died just days after her 50th birthday

The Scottish model rose to fame in the 1990s, walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.

She married French-born photographer David Lasnet in 1999. They had four children together.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns, Scottish Borders, around 11.30am on Tuesday, 22 December following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

In 1993, aged 23, Ms Tennant, who was the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford, broke into modelling, posing for magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar.

In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Ms Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and she became a muse for the fashion designer, which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Ms Tennant on Twitter, saying: “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant.

“Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

Ms Tennant also appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, including for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry. In June 2012, she was inducted as Model of the Year in the Scottish Fashion Awards Hall of Fame.

Away from the catwalk, Ms Tennant campaigned to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

“It’s going to take us a long time to change our habits, but I think that this is so obviously a step in the right direction,” she said last year.

