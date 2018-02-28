Here are eleven things to do - both outdoors and indoors - for those little people who are on a "snow day" today.

11 things to do with your kids in the snow - and when they get sick of it

Make your own sled: Sandrio Jiqia, 4, enjoys being pulled on sled in the snow. Lanesborough, Finglas, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn There's an easy way to make a cheap - and effective - sled on Instructables.com.

All you need is a black refuse bag, a thick cardboard box, duct tape and a scissors. The cardboard will make your solid base, and the plastic wrapped around the cardboard will give your sled the sliding effect you need. Hey presto! Build a snowman: The Snowman Carrot, pieces of coal, buttons, pipe, old coat, boots - the quirkier the better. Dig deep into the back of everyone's wardrobe.

Have a snowball fight: Britain's Kate prepares to throw a snowball at Prince William during their visit at Holmenkollen Ski Arena in Oslo, Norway. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB scanpix via AP) Build trenches or walls with snow, divide into teams, and let the games begin! Footprints in the snow: Make funny trails with your footprints in the snow

And when it's time to go back indoors... Form a secret "Emma club" The Famous Five books were adapted into a TV series Make a "teepee" by throwing a few bed sheets over your kitchen chairs. Grab a torch and read stories inside your fort. Or start your very own snow club, and draw up a charter and invent your own rules for "Emma club". Watch a family film Bring all the duvets onto the couch, and cosy up for a film.

Get cooking Children love to cook. Photo: Getty Make some rice crispie buns or easy Rocky Roads with any chocolate in your presses. Or get everyone involved in making baked potatoes by wrapping your spuds in tin foil. Baked beans or cheese on top and you have a warming meal. Take out the photo albums A family looking through a photo album. PA Photo/thinkstockphotos. Bring your children down memory lane and tell stories inspired by your photos.

"What we did when Storm Emma hit Ireland..." Write a special little diary entry with today's date, and write to your future selves and tell them what the family did when Storm Emma hit Ireland. Where are you? What are you cooking? What are you reading? Who is with you? And who's being very brave in this big storm?

Create a Boredom Jar Grab an old jam jar or container, a pen, and some scraps of paper. Have everyone write down an indoor activity they'd like to do – play charades, play a boardgame, tell a story, sing a song. And whenever your children get bored, have them dip into the boredom jar and pull out something they can do.

Declutter: Have everyone go through their rooms – they might find some long-forgotten treasures they used to love.

