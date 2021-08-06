11 ‘rainy day’ activities for the wet weekend ahead

We Are Vertigo in Belfast's Titanic Quarter is one of many indoor activities that can be smapled this rainy weekend.

As Ireland continues to be soaked over the second August weekend, Independent.ie has compiled a list of 11 activities to get you out of the house but remain dry on this drab weekend.

Low-key Michelin dining

Dublin

Variety Jones chef Keelan Higgs will be back open as soon as indoor dining is permitted, and if you’ve always wanted to eat in a Michelin-starred restaurant, but are put off by the idea of starched tablecloths and stiff service, this is the place for you. The food is (ostensibly) simple, tasty and served sharing-style, and the wine pairings are brilliant. Whet your appetite with a pre-dinner stroll through the Liberties — and maybe a cocktail at Anti Social on Francis Street. Set menu, price TBC. varietyjones.ie

Try indoor skydiving

Belfast city

If you’ve always fancied leaping out of a plane, but the whole “plummeting towards the ground” thing gives you pause for thought, this is the perfect middle ground. At We Are Vertigo in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, you can try your hand at indoor skydiving. You’ll be propelled into the air by full-power winds up to 120mph, without having to build up the courage to head up into the sky. The best news is, it’s suitable for kids aged four and up, so they’re not left out of the fun. From €52. wearevertigo.com

While you’re there: A ‘Maritime Mile’ connects several attractions in the Titanic Quarter, from the old slipways and HMS Caroline to the iconic Titanic Belfast itself.

Visit an adults-only coffee shop

Tipperary

Coffee, it’s not for kids! That’s the motto at least at The Old Barracks in the scenic Tipp village of Birdhill, which bills itself as Ireland’s first adults-only coffee shop. The Pinterest-perfect café-cum-roastery features a menu to impress the most fervent of caffeine connoisseurs, with coffee profiles hailing from Ethiopia and Guatemala, as well as a gorgeous homewares shop. Children are allowed if accompanying an adult ordering to-go! Theoldbarracks.ie

Tour the Treaty City Brewery

Limerick

Limerick’s tourist fortunes are on the up, having been announced as an official gateway city to the Wild Atlantic Way last month. So what better way to toast the city than with a tour of the Treaty City Brewery, in the heart of Limerick’s medieval quarter? Brewery owner Steve Cunneen guides you through 300 years of Limerick brewing history, all chased by a tasting flight of Treaty City beers. If you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Moll’s around the corner for their famous fish and chips. Tour €21. treatycitybrewery.ie

While you’re there: The Bedford is a lovely recent addition to Limerick city, a townhouse hotel and café on Bedford Row with B&B from €129. thebedford.ie

Destination dining

Co Donegal

Ciarán Sweeney, who garnered legions of loyal followers at Dublin’s Forest & Marcy with dishes such as fermented potato bread with bacon mousse and cabbage — a modern classic — has returned home to his native Donegal and is the new chef at The Olde Glen Bar, one of the oldest pubs in Ireland. Early reports suggest that Sweeney may be in line for a Michelin star, a first for Donegal. And in further good news, his à la carte menu features that signature dish.

Learn about Eileen Gray

Collins Barracks, Dublin

This summer, a travelling exhibition inspired by the life and work of Wexford-born designer and architect Eileen Gray returns from its setting of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France — where Gray’s iconic E-1027 villa currently hosts it — to the National Museum of Decorative Arts & History in Dublin. Curated by Wexford artist and designer Richard Malone, Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray celebrates the legacy of modernism in Ireland, and the legacy of modern Irish art and design worldwide. Until then, you can catch the permanent exhibition on Eileen Gray that has now reopened in Collins Barracks. From August 20 (TBC). museum.ie

While you’re there: Dublin has a new aparthotel. Zanzibar Locke is right next to the Ha’penny Bridge, with studios starting from around €120. lockeliving.com

Clock in at a new museum

Co Waterford

Ever heard of the word “horological”? We hadn’t either. Horology is the study of the measurement of time, and now Ireland has its very first horological museum — the Irish Museum of Time in Waterford (€5). Here, you’ll find incredible artefacts like the oldest Irish-made grandfather clocks and watches, as well as pieces from all over the world. You’ll also learn about the incredible craftsmanship that goes into creating timepieces. And it’s not the only new museum in town — the Irish Silver Museum has just opened, too. A new ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket includes a guided walking tour and entrance to several museums in the Viking Triangle, from €15pp. waterfordtreasures.com

Watch crystal being crafted

Co Waterford

Waterford’s crystal-making history dates back to the 1600s, but you’ll find one of its more contemporary chapters sequestered down on the scenic headland of the Ring Gaeltacht. Criostal na Rinne is an artisan workshop owned and run by master craftsman Eamonn Terry, who did the unthinkable and left his job at Waterford Crystal in the 1980s to start up his own business. Today, visitors are welcome to his workshop on a drop-in basis, where they can watch Eamonn crafting his latest pieces — the true peak of Déise design. While in An Rinn, enjoy a seaweed bath at the Sólás na Mara centre, too. criostal.com; solasnamara.ie

Visit a historic townhouse in Kenmare

Co Kerry

Could the Brennan brothers kickstart the renaissance of Ireland’s townhouse hotels? The much-awaited opening of The Lansdowne Kenmare took place last week, after the Brennans’ Midas-touch refurbishment of the historic landmark property. Check in to one of 28 charming rooms, or make the daytrip to dine at one of the tasty new food options: The Lansdowne Café or LK Wine Bar. lansdownekenmare.com

Go to gaol

Wicklow and Cork

Here’s a rainy-day activity with a difference. Wicklow Gaol not only has a “day tour” guided by macabre Mary Morris (€9.50/€6.50), but a three-dimensional virtual-reality tour (€15/€10) guaranteed to have you jumping. Meanwhile, Spike Island (€22/€11), reached by ferry from Cobh, has a super mix of outdoor and indoor elements, providing a surprisingly deep dive into its history as a sixth-century monastery, British fortress, the Victorian world’s largest prison, and, of course, the riots of 1985. Costumed actors, deadly dummies and terrible tales give a great mix of chills and culture. You can even book after-dark tours in August. corkcitygaol.com; spikeislandcork.ie

Make for a museum... anywhere in Ireland!

How long has it been? Indoor dining is on hold, but museums and galleries are open, with carefully managed crowds providing much-needed respite on rainy days. Think of Dublin’s Dead Zoo (Natural History Museum), or the Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny, and don’t forget small finds either — which can throw up brilliantly random intrigue. Just one example: Carlow County Museum is home to the remains of Kevin Barry’s last cigarette. museum.ie; medievalmilemuseum.ie; carlowtourism.com

While you’re there: Is your kids’ room a mess? It’s nothing compared to Francis Bacon’s studio. See it recreated in all of its chaotic glory at Dublin’s Hugh Lane. hughlane.ie

