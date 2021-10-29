10 reasons to be glad the clocks are going back

If you've ever wished you could turn back time, Sunday is your lucky day. Thanks to Daylight Savings Time the clocks go back an hour, so here are 10 reasons to be cheerful about more than just that extra hour in bed.

Did I mention the extra hour in bed?

The clocks go back by one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October, which effectively means you get an extra hour in bed. Unless you have small children, in which case it really just means that their ridiculous dawn chorus will begin at an even more unearthly hour than before. Let's just gloss over that and focus on the theoretical extra hour.

It means Movember is just around the corner

Which is another way of saying that now is the perfect time to squeeze in some extra snuggles with the clean-shaven man in your life, since he's probably plotting to grow some face fuzz for Movember, (movember.com) the annual charity event which challenges men to grow moustaches during Movember (the month formerly known as November) to raise funds and get people talking about prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

As is Christmas

In fact there are just 59 sleeps left until Santa comes. Which means even fewer shopping days till Christmas, but don't let that give you an anxiety attack. Focus on the extra hour in bed.

Lovely dark evenings

Ahh, that snap in the air and the unmistakable scent of open fires. Ok, not everyone's a fan of the fact that it's practically dark by lunch time once the clocks go back, but there's no denying that there's something deliciously comforting about cosying up of an evening - once the nights start drawing in. Indeed even the phrase 'the nights are drawing in' is enough to have me hankering for my onesie and a gigantic mug of something warm and soothing. Hot toddy, anyone?

Bed time is easier

If you've ever tried putting a child to bed during the summer months, you'll understand why parents everywhere breathe a collective sigh of relief once the clocks go back. No kid understands having to go to bed before the sun goes down. If you hide all the clocks you can probably even get away with sending them to bed early on that basis. Got to be worth a try…

More light in the morning

Dragging yourself out of bed has been especially hard of late. From now on you'll actually be able to see your hand in front of your face in the morning, which is always handy when you're driving or taking the kids to school.

New winter woolies

Nothing gets me scouring the shops for the perfect winter coat quicker than the clocks going back. Just like September brings out in me a deep-seated back-to-school urge to buy myself new shoes, the end of October fills me with hope that this might be the year that I finally find the coat of my dreams.

It's tradition

There's a debate raging as to whether we should even still be messing about with the clocks, but did you know that the man who pioneered the idea died before it was even implemented? One year after his death in 1915 Germany adopted the practice of putting the clocks back, and the rest is history. In a world of seemingly constant change, such traditions can sometimes be a comfort in themselves.

Your phone will get the time right, even if you forget

Watching the wizardry of all your techy gadgets re-setting their time display as if by magic without you having to lift a finger. Its capacity to always tell me the right time never ceases to make me feel like I'm living in an episode of Buck Rogers.

Summer is in sight

Admittedly we've yet to survive the winter - but it's only five months until the clocks go forward, which heralds the arrival of summer time. It also means you've got several months to brace yourself for the much less appealing prospect of losing an hour in bed next March.