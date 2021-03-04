An investigation is underway into stillbirths in four women with Covid-19 which could be potentially linked to the virus.

The stillbirths could potentially be due to infection in placenta which may have led to the “very rare” Covid Placentitis, health officials announced this evening.

Placentitis is an inflammation of the placenta that can lead to stillbirth.

However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn emphasised that these reports are “preliminary” and that Coroners have not yet concluded their findings.

“These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings. The HSE’s National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments. I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times.”

At least two of the cases took place in 2021.

It is not known yet at what stage of the pregnancy the stillbirths occurred.

The condition is an infection of the placenta in women who test positive in a PCR test for the virus.

Nphet was notified of the four cases as today’s Covid case and deaths figures came through.

Dr Glynn emphasised that these are “preliminary findings” and does not expect that the condition should have a high incidence here.

“The condition has been reported internationally but at this point, further work needs to be done before we can confirm the findings,” he said.

He admitted that it is of “concern”.

“Of course it’s of concern, but we know from international data that this is a very rare condition. We have not seen high incidence of it internationally and we would not expect to see high incidence of it here."

Dr Glynn said that there is no change to the advice for pregnant women and that they should not be doing anything differently.

“The advice remains as it has been, which is to continue to do all you can to protect yourself,” he said.

Dr Glynn said that if any woman has specific concerns, they should get in touch with their GP.

Meanwhile, there have been 39 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 462 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

207 new cases have been confirmed in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day national incidence rate has fallen further to 190 cases per 100,000 people.

Of the cases notified today; 224 are men and 236 are women; 69pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West, confirmed that more than 200 households have had an outbreak of Covid-19 that are linked back to the outbreak among students.

“We know that the new variant is more transmissible, and, based on the latest data, approximately a third of household contacts of confirmed cases in Ireland are now testing positive.

“We know how to break the chains of transmission of this disease. We must all continue to make every effort to limit our social contacts, stay home and stay safe.”

446,474 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland up to Monday, March 1, with 303,550 people having received at least one dose.

There were 460 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 2pm today, of which 107 were in intensive care. 27 people have been hospitalised with the virus in the last 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan said that the number of people being admitted to hospital is continuing to fall with a “very significant drop” in the number of people in intensive care over the last five days.

“The number of deaths we’re reporting every day remains high but looking back over the average number of daily deaths in a week, that is now 18, whereas it was 60 in early January,” Prof Nolan said.

The incidence of Covid-19 is declining across almost all age groups, and particularly among those aged over 65, Prof Nolan said.

There has also been an increase in the numbers of cases of virus variants in Ireland.

There are now 15 cases of the South African variant and three cases of the B1525 variant which has been linked to a number of countries, including Nigeria and the UK.

Experts have raised concerns worldwide that this variant may be more transmissible and that it may impact how effective the vaccine is.

The modelling expert said that while there has been talk of lockdown fatigue, the number of close contacts on average per positive case has only marginally increased since January.

“There is really strong evidence here that people are sticking assiduously to the measures,” Prof Nolan said.

Prof Nolan said Ireland is putting in a “remarkable performance” in suppressing the virus at a rate between 2-4pc per day despite the B117 UK variant making it more difficult to do so.

“The R number (between 0.6 and 0.9) has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly, this is reflected in the week-on-week decline in cases that has been reported recently.”

People aged over 16 who are at-risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19 due to underlying health conditions are to begin receiving the vaccine next week, the HSE has announced.

The people will be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, except for 16 and 17-year-olds, Independent.ie learned today.

The HSE is currently attempting to locate people suitable to fit this cohort by using hospital records but have not yet finalised details of how it will contact these people.

The 500,000th vaccine dose is expected to be administered this week amid concern the rollout is stalling after it emerged up to 800 people over 85 will not receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose until next week.

HSE Chief Paul Reid today admitted that there have been "significant issues" with the rollout this week.

Due to last-minute delays to AstraZeneca shipments last week, Ireland missed last week's target of 100,000 doses and will not meet this week's target either. Mr Reid has said the shortfall will be made up by the end of this month.

