There have been 39 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 462 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the number of people who have died with the virus in Ireland to 4,396, while the total case count of Covid-19 has risen to 221,649.

Ten of these deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January, and three occurred earlier than this. One further death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 0 - 97 years.

Read More

The HSE has been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called Covid Placentitis, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said.

Placentitis is an inflammation of the placenta that can lead to stillbirth.

“These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings. The HSE’s National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments. I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times.”

While it is of concern, the Deputy CMO said the international data shows that it is a very rare condition.

"It is important to note that these findings are preliminary but we felt there was a duty on us to report those findings. As soon as we have further information we will report it".

Dr Glynn said that the advice to pregnant women has not changed at this time but advised any pregnant women that has concerns to talk to their doctor or “if they have any specific concerns, they should get in touch with their local obstetrics department.”

207 new cases have been confirmed in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day national incidence rate has fallen further to 190 cases per 100,000 people.

Of the cases notified today; 224 are men and 236 are women; 69pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West, confirmed that more than 200 households have had an outbreak of Covid-19 that are linked back to the outbreak among students.

“We know that the new variant is more transmissible, and, based on the latest data, approximately a third of household contacts of confirmed cases in Ireland are now testing positive.

“We know how to break the chains of transmission of this disease. We must all continue to make every effort to limit our social contacts, stay home and stay safe.”

446,474 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland up to Monday, March 1, with 303,550 people having received at least one dose.

There were 460 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 2pm today, of which 107 were in intensive care. 27 people have been hospitalised with the virus in the last 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan said that the number of people being admitted to hospital is continuing to fall with a “very significant drop” in the number of people in intensive care over the last five days.

“The number of deaths we’re reporting every day remains high but looking back over the average number of daily deaths in a week, that is now 18, whereas it was 60 in early January,” Prof Nolan said.

The incidence of Covid-19 is declining across almost all age groups, and particularly among those aged over 65, Prof Nolan said.

The modelling expert said that while there has been talk of lockdown fatigue, the number of close contacts on average per positive case has only marginally increased since January.

“There is really strong evidence here that people are sticking assiduously to the measures,” Prof Nolan said.

Prof Nolan said Ireland is putting in a “remarkable performance” in suppressing the virus at a rate between 2-4pc per day despite the B117 UK variant making it more difficult to do so.

“The R number (between 0.6 and 0.9) has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly, this is reflected in the week-on-week decline in cases that has been reported recently.”

People aged over 16 who are at-risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19 due to underlying health conditions are to begin receiving the vaccine next week, the HSE has announced.

The people will be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, except for 16 and 17-year-olds, Independent.ie learned today.

The HSE is currently attempting to locate people suitable to fit this cohort by using hospital records but have not yet finalised details of how it will contact these people.

The 500,000th vaccine dose is expected to be administered this week amid concern the rollout is stalling after it emerged up to 800 people over 85 will not receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose until next week.

HSE Chief Paul Reid today admitted that there have been "significant issues" with the rollout this week.

Due to last-minute delays to AstraZeneca shipments last week, Ireland missed last week's target of 100,000 doses and will not meet this week's target either. Mr Reid has said the shortfall will be made up by the end of this month.

More to follow..

Read More





Online Editors