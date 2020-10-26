THE sale of Bombardier in east Belfast, which has around 3,000 staff and is the north’s biggest manufacturing employer, will go through on Friday as part of a $1.2bn deal.

Spirit, which is a major US aerospace manufacturer with customers including Boeing, is also buying Bombardier operations in Dallas and Morocco.

It’s paying $275m in cash for all three parts of the business, as well as $824m for liabilities such as government advances and pension obligations.

But the cash price of $275m is down from the planned $500m tag previously announced.

Read More

The global aerospace industry has taken a massive hit as a result of coronavirus and lockdowns around the world.

In an announcement on Monday, Bombardier announced the deal would be finalised on Friday.

Éric Martel, president and chief executive of Bombardier, said: “Today’s announcement marks another milestone towards achieving our strategic goal of repositioning Bombardier as a pure-play business jet company.

“We are very excited about our future as a more focused Company. The proceeds from this transaction and from the pending sale of Bombardier Transportation strengthen our liquidity and position us to begin reshaping our capital structure and address our balance sheet challenges so that we can achieve the full potential of our incredibly talented employees and our industry leading business jet portfolio.”

The closing of the deal is a relief to employees after Spirt had said last month that “there can be no assurances” that conditions will be in place to go ahead with the deal.

However, continued talks between the parties resulted in amended terms for the deal.

The downturn in aviation has led to around 2,000 manufacturing and aviation-related jobs being lost in Northern Ireland since the start of the year, with 600 jobs going at Bombardier.

Aircraft seat manufacturers Thompson Aero in Portadown and Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel have also cut jobs.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph