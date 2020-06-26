Full-time pay in Ireland rose last year to €49,000 - CSO

Earnings for full-timers, including overtime and irregular pay, rose 2.8pc since 2018 and 9.2pc since 2014 (stock photo)

Average pay for full-time workers nationwide reached a record high of nearly €49,000 last year.

Earnings for full-timers, including overtime and irregular pay, rose 2.8pc since 2018 and 9.2pc since 2014, according to the Central Statistics Office's report on 2019 pay and labour costs.

Overall, wages across the economy last year rose by 3.6pc - their fastest rate since the Celtic Tiger - because of proportionately stronger growth in the modest salaries of part-time workers.

Part-timers saw pay rise by 3.7pc last year to an average of €18,303. They had been paid on average less than €16,000 in 2014.

All 13 employment sectors measured by the CSO experienced pay increases last year, led by information and communication roles. These received 5pc rises to €64,345, driven by high demand in IT and tech roles.

The lowest-paid sector, accommodation and food services, experienced average 4.9pc pay increases to €19,153. Many of those workers now are on unemployment or emergency Covid-19 payments but will return to State-subsidised payrolls as that sector starts to reopen over the coming month.

The lowest average pay increase was for workers in public administration and defence, where average pay rose last year by 1.3pc to €50,376.

Industrial workers worked the most paid overtime last year, averaging 1.6 hours a week. Transportation and construction workers came second with 1.2 hours, public administration with 1.1 hours. The CSO report offered no detail on unpaid overtime.

