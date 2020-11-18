Zoo emergency: Dublin institution may have to shut as it runs out of money

Male orangutan Sibu is one of the big attractions at Dublin Zoo. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Dublin Zoo is warning that it may have to close down.

It has launched an appeal to the public for help to raise funds to help it continue as it has been devastated by the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

The popular Phoenix Park attraction has launched the Save Dublin Zoo campaign to help cover the €500,000 monthly cost of animal care as emergency cash reserves begin to run out.

“Without financial support, Dublin Zoo is concerned it may have to make the difficult decision to close its gates to the public,” it said.

While the zoo is currently closed to the public, the animal care team is still providing care to more than 400 animals “which will always be the top priority”.

The monthly cost includes food, housing and a high level of care for the animals.

However without a regular income from visitor gate receipts since March, it is struggling to cover its substantial running costs.

“We are in serious financial difficulty because of Covid-19 and are launching the Save Dublin Zoo campaign to raise much-needed funds to help care for the animals here at the zoo,” said director Dr Christoph Schwitzer.

“We understand this is a challenging time for everyone, so we are asking people to only give what they can – every donation counts no matter the size.

“We have relied on our emergency cash reserves to remain open when allowed, but even then visitor number restrictions due to social distancing have made it near impossible to generate enough revenue to just break even.

“Without financial support we are facing an uncertain future and may have to close.”

He pointed out this time last year time of year, the zoo was in the middle of its annual Wild Lights event and making preparations for the busy Christmas period.

“Instead we find ourselves fighting for our future and calling on the people of Ireland to answer our call and donate if possible,” he said.

“We are so grateful for the messages of support from our devoted visitors and annual pass holders who have shown an outpouring of love and compassion from the start.

“We are now asking those who are able to help us, to give what they can and help raise awareness for the Save Dublin Zoo campaign.”

It has asked people to help by organising fundraisers, “adopting” an animal or donating directly at DublinZoo.ie.

Every euro received will go towards the care of the animals, where €25 is enough to feed one of the red pandas for a day, €50 for a lion, €75 an elephant – and €100 feeds a southern white rhinoceros for a week.

Zoo operations manager Gerry Creighton said: “Our situation is very serious.

"For generations, we have been a place where families and friends come together to connect with nature, learn about animals and be inspired together.

"We can no longer support ourselves under current restrictions and are running out of time.”

Irish Independent