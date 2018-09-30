BRAVE little Zoe Murphy has endured a tough battle in the first two years of her young life.

'Zoe is in every way like a normal two-year-old' - mum's determination as toddler is focus of €100k surgery fundraiser

The Dundalk toddler, who is now the focus of €100,000 GoFund Me appeal launched by her family for vital surgery was diagnosed at 10 months with hip dysplasia and spent 19 weeks of her young life in a spica cast, a full body cast from chest to ankles.

Deep down her family knew the hip issue was only a symptom of something much worse as by 14 months she was still unable to sit unaided, crawl, talk, stand or roll over.

Her mum Lynda Bannon said: "Zoe was always crying in pain which we put down to colic for some time. She couldn’t eat solid foods as she would choke constantly."

But it was only when she was 18 months after an MRI of her brain her family got the devastating news that Zoe had PVL brain injury causing her to have spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

The family were told because she wasn’t sitting unaided more than likely she will never walk, her talking was very delayed so that was also in doubt.

Mum Lynda explained that PVL brain injury is normally associated with premature babies, or babies who had lack of oxygen during delivery or babies born at an extremely low birth weight.

"But Beautiful Zoe was born at 42 weeks weighing in at 8lb and with no complications during labour," she said.

"Zoe is now a beautiful two year old girl who is in every way like a normal two year old girl, the only problem is Zoe’s body isn’t working for her," said Lynda.

"She can now sit unaided and is learning how to sit to stand. She still cannot crawl or roll over but has started taking aided steps with a walking frame.

"She can communicate well and has improved so much with the help of her older sisters who work so hard for her that she has now been discharged from speech and therapy sessions."

Zoe’s condition causes her to wake at night because the spasticity is causing her muscles to spasm and cause her severe pain.

"The spasticity in her body is already causing deformities to Zoe’s tiny body, her spine has begun to curve and her hips are still unstable.

"Cerebral Palsy on paper is not a progressive condition meaning the brain damage wont worsen but it continues to deform the body as the body grows and even people who started to walk independently over time eventually become wheelchair bound," added Lynda.

Following research on Zoe’s condition, mum Lynda and dad Eamon discovered a life changing operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR).

"This procedure treats the muscle spasticity caused by abnormal communication among the brain and spinal cord, nerves and muscles, the procedure involves cutting the rootlets in the spinal cord that are sending abnormal signals to the muscles, this is not a cure for cerebral palsy as unfortunately there is none but its a very effective treatment that takes major work post op to build the body back up and continue working hard to regain muscle strength."

The surgery is available in the USA, in St. Louis, Missouri performed by a specialist, Dr. Parks for over 34 years on more than 3,000 patients. Zoe’s family met with Dr. Parks in April who advised SDR would be brilliant for Zoe and it will help her walk and change her life for the better,

"In April he advised us to build up her muscle strength and we have worked so hard on this since and now Zoe is exactly were she needs to be," said Lynda.

"The best age for little Zoe to undergo the surgery would be between two to four years old," added Lynda.

"At this stage it intervenes before more deformities emerge and also gives her the chance to recover while still young and begin her new quality of life at a younger age."

Now the hard part, this surgery comes at a big price for Zoe’s family, one they can't possible manage on their own. The surgery and post op physiotherapy is costing €100,000.

"We need to help raise these funds within the next 24 months, its a lot of money, but to give this beautiful girl a pain free life and hopefully the chance to walk in the future is priceless.

"We are calling on local businesses in Dundalk and surrounding areas to maybe organise a cake sale, Xmas jumper day, bucket collection or anything at all that could give Zoe a chance."

To donate, and help Zoe secure the surgery she needs, log on to the GoFund Me page and click on the ‘Zoe Murphy appeal.’

