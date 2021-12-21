Zero affordable purchase homes set to be delivered by Government by end of 2021

President of the Irish Council for Social Housing and CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, TD and the Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD pictured at the launch of the Housing First National Implementation Plan for 2022-2026. It will provide 1,319 new supported tenancies for people who are homeless and who have complex additional needs.

The year is due to close out with a total of zero affordable purchase homes being delivered over the course of 2021. This is despite €310m being set aside in a Government fund to provide such properties on local authority lands.

The homes were due to be delivered under the Serviced Sites Fund (SSF), which was set up three years ago with the intention of delivering 6,200 homes to buy or rent.

The fund was established to give local authorities the financial means to make sites ready for residential construction.

The Irish Independent ­previously reported that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that eight affordable purchase homes would be delivered this year.

However, it can now be revealed that these have been delayed to next year.

In the first phase of the Boherboy Road scheme in Co Cork, nine affordable purchase homes will be delivered early next year.

These will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom properties, with the two-bedroom homes costing €218,000 and three-bedroom homes costing €243,000.

Read More

As part of the revamped SSF, which is now called the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), 50 cost-rental homes will be delivered in a pilot project at Enniskerry Road in Stepaside, Co Dublin. These have also been delayed until next year.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr O’Brien admitted that he had not been expecting a “big delivery” on affordable purchase homes in 2021.

“I didn’t expect a big delivery on affordable purchase this year, to be honest with you,” he said. “Next year, I’m targeting [the delivery of] 4,100, between cost-rental and affordable purchase.

“For the first time next year, people are going to have real options to buy affordable homes, through direct-build affordable and through the Home First shared equity.”

In a reply to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan, Mr O’Brien stated that the first phase of affordable housing will see the homes delivered in early 2022.

“There will be nine affordable purchase homes delivered in the first phase. Both of these projects will be delivered in early 2022,” he said.

In October, the minister said that eight affordable purchase homes would be completed as “first projects to be delivered in 2021”.

The four-month long shutdown of the construction sector earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been blamed for the failure to meet housing targets.

Mr O’Callaghan said it was an “appalling failure” that no affordable purchase homes have been delivered over the course of this year.

“Earlier this year it was reported that the Government would deliver just eight affordable homes. We learned today that they can’t even manage that,” he said.

“In the last election, Darragh O’Brien and Fianna Fáil promised to deliver 10,000 affordable homes every year.

“Two years later they have delivered none.

“By any measure, this is an appalling failure.”

Mr O’Callaghan added that the “dream” of home ownership is “slipping away” for a generation.