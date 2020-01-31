Zappone in U-turn over payments for childcare staff who take part in protest

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs had said payments would be stopped for a day if childcare providers close on February 5, the day of the planned protest.

But yesterday Ms Zappone said in a statement she had "considered the concerns and circumstances" of the sector and payments would now be authorised regardless of closure on the protest day.

Thousands of childcare workers and parents are due to march from Dublin's Parnell Square to Merrion Square to highlight that more than 60pc of early years educators earn less than the living wage of €12.30.

"Having considered the concerns and circumstances of the childcare sector...payments will be made on condition childcare providers find an alternative, suitable date for parents to avail of child care services in lieu of the day the service is closed," Ms Zappone's statement said.

Ms Zappone had "always supported better pay for childcare professionals," it said.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs said the minister had initiated a number of schemes in recent years, including payments to the sector to help childcare providers carry out admin work.

This, the department said, had amounted to €18m in 2017.

Support payments of €19.4m would be made this year, it added.

But parents like Orla Rainert feel the minister needs to show more "empathy" for childcare workers, who are "mostly women" and are earning very little, and to parents struggling with high childcare costs.

The mother of two, from Dundrum, south Dublin, is supporting child carers on the planned protest. Her son, Leo (5), attends Treehouse Preschool and Montessori in Glencullen, Dublin.

"Childcare workers are primarily female and they are paid too little," Ms Rainert said.

"They're in a poverty situation and it must be causing terrible mental health problems.

"It's a badly paid job and yet it's such a vital job.

"Working parents will be badly affected on the day of the protest but this is a critical situation that needs to be rectified.

"All the manifestos for the General Election didn't address the childcare issue and it is going to take all the créches and parents to protest, to say we're not going to accept this anymore."

Louise Bayliss, from single parents group Spark, said many single mothers go into childcare as it offers "flexible work" to allow them to work and fulfil parenting roles.

"But the problem is in the summertime many childcare workers are forced onto welfare, if the centres where they work are closing," Ms Bayliss said.

"Most of them are already on a minimum wage. So this is a false economy. This is a gender issue because most child carers are female and they're not paid enough.

"Childcare work is completely undervalued by the State and yet without it the economy would be hit hard because how would parents go to work without someone to mind their children?

"Childcare should be a public service, accessible to all parents, in a country crying out for more children to be born when we have an ageing population.

"Yet instead being a parent is treated as though it's not essential.

"Children are essential to our society's benefit and economic prosperity.

"But Minister Zappone, who claims to be a feminist, has made it difficult for the most disadvantaged children to even access childcare while female childcarers are paid low wages, not deserving of the devotion they give to the country's children."

Irish Independent