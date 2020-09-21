Residents of a Dublin flat complex have hit out at an outdoor rave attended by hundreds of youths over the weekend and said their area is wrongly being condemned for what happened.

On Saturday night over 100 teens gathered on a football pitch outside the Oliver Bond flat complex, in an incident which is now being investigated by gardai, just hours after new restrictions came into effect in the capital.

Families living in the area have described how youths were urinating on the stairs of the flats, which they say haven’t been sterilised since, while there was also widespread drug-taking.

Local residents have also expressed anger at comments criticising the area, saying: “We can’t control what’s coming in from the outside.”

On Sunday locals gathered at the scene of the outdoor party to clean up glass, drug paraphernalia and other rubbish left behind by the youths.

However, the pitch which is used by juvenile teams remains unusable due to the amount of broken glass that remains.

Liz O’Connor, a youth worker who has lived in the Oliver Bond flats all her life, told Independent.ie she had never seen anything like what happened on Saturday night.

“It was disgraceful, I mean the noise alone. I live in the far block and I could hear the music. Imagine what it was like around these blocks.

“It’s hugely disrespectful. They came from everywhere - taxi loads came out.

“Everybody on social media is putting the flats down saying we’re scumbags, we’re this and that. We’re decent people here, we’re rearing families.

“We can’t control what’s coming in from the outside. I’ve never seen anything like this.

“It’s not very fair on people to judge us. Come in and see what we have to live with. We’re trying to make the best we can for our kids, our grandkids.”

Local Independent councillor Mannix Flynn said that what happened over the weekend was “the terrorising of a whole flat complex”.

Mr Flynn also said CCTV footage from the complex should be used to identify those involved and hold them to account.

“The people involved were not from the neighbourhood, they invaded here and set up shop. The contempt they were showing here, they were screaming down microphones ‘f*** the residents’.”

“We have a serious problem on our hands and it isn’t isolated. This wasn’t just an illegal gathering or an invasion, it was also unlawful drug-taking.”

“The message has to get out to those, who think they can float in here and do what they did, that it’s not going to happen into the future,” Mr Flynn added.

Other people living in the flat complex spoke on the condition of anonymity, over fears of repercussions for publicly speaking out.

One mother living in the Oliver Bond complex said that youths were urinating on the stairwells of the flats and that they were left to clean up the remnants of drug-taking the following day.

“It went on from 7pm, that’s when they started erecting the marquee.

“By that stage police were over and back out. They should have stopped it then, there were only two people, they could have nipped it in the bud.

“They were coming in their car-loads. I’m sure there were a few from the flats but it (mainly) wasn’t people from around the flats,” she told Independent.ie

“At 11.50pm (the guards) came out and stopped it. But the people left and were back half an hour later and were going until 6am.

“Yesterday we got 23 bags of rubbish and cleaned up the place, that’s without the drugs that we found.

“We got together as a community and cleaned it up… the Dublin City Council (DCC) caretakers have enough to be doing without coming in for that so we took it upon ourselves as a community to clean it up.

“Never in a million years did I think we’d find what we found. There was kids urinating on the stairs and all over the place.

“The police were called loads of times. I understand resources and that, but they could have stopped it at 7pm.

“Now all of them kids are gone home and we’re left with it, and people are slating us on the internet saying we’re scum. We’re far from scum.

“These flats get run into the ground, but we’ve a great community spirit.

“We’ve a few bad apples here, there is everywhere. Every weekend we dread it here. It’s horrific in here every weekend.”

Video footage of the incident has circulated online showing around 100 youths dancing while music plays from a marquee on the football pitch.

Another local woman described the mass-gathering on Saturday as “disgraceful” and said that at one stage up to 300 youths were present.

“We can’t come down, we’re taking our life into our own hands, we can’t stop it.

“What went on on Saturday night was disgraceful,” she said.

“They were coming from everywhere, it was all over social media. They came from every corner of the city.

“We rang the guards who were inundated with calls on Saturday night, before it even got out of hand.

“They waited until midnight to disperse it and over 300 youths were on it by then.”

Residents have said that while the events of Saturday night have passed, they now fear what is around the corner next weekend.