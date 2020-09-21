Close

Youths urinating in stairwells and shouting 'f*** the residents' - community anger over rave outside Dublin flat complex

We’re decent people here, we're rearing families’ - residents of the Oliver Bond flats say people in the area are being wrongly criticised

Concerened residents on the astro park after a rave outside Oliver Bond flats Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2020 Expand

Concerened residents on the astro park after a rave outside Oliver Bond flats Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2020

Robin Schiller

Residents of a Dublin flat complex have hit out at an outdoor rave attended by hundreds of youths over the weekend and said their area is wrongly being condemned for what happened.

On Saturday night over 100 teens gathered on a football pitch outside the Oliver Bond flat complex, in an incident which is now being investigated by gardai, just hours after new restrictions came into effect in the capital.

