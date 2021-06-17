Youth mental health charity reports 54pc increase in referrals this spring compared to last year

The number of young people seeking help for the distress they experienced during the pandemic increased by 54pc between April and May this year – with a notable increase in the number of 12 to 16-year-old girls seeking help, according to a leading mental health charity.

Dr Joseph Duffy, CEO of the Jigsaw mental health charity for youth, said there was a 54pc increase in the number of young people being referred for its services when Covid-19 restrictions were eased between April and May this year, compared to the same period last year.

Notably there was an increase in the number of 12 to16 year-old girls seeking help, he told the Oireachtas sub- committee on mental health today which was holding a hearing into the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of youth.

“Our data shows that levels of psychological distress among those we have supported have been relatively stable for those aged 17 to 25 but there has been a slight but statistically significant increase in distress levels for young people 12-16,” he told the committee.

The number of young people presenting with concerns over anxiety increased slightly – from 60pc to 65pc – along with those suffering from sleep disturbances – from 31pc to 36pc – he noted.

"Whilst anxiety has consistently been the top presenting issue for young people engaging with our services both pre and post pandemic, the factors contributing to that anxiety and the way it manifests during the pandemic is different and clearly shaped by the unique circumstances over the past 15 months,” he said.

The number of girls aged 12 to 16 seeking help has increased during the pandemic, who now account for 44pc of their clients compared to 35pc in 2019, he said.

“Young people, in particular, have been disproportionally impacted over the course of this pandemic - significant disruptions to education; important milestones and transitions lost; opportunities for developmentally important social interactions removed; employment opportunities all but wiped out. For many, they see their future unreaslised and indeed a youth unspent,” he said.

But even before the pandemic struck “Covid has only exacerbated a worsening situation regarding our collective mental health,” he added.

"Long before Covid, mental health services across primary and secondary care were overstretched, disjointed and under-resourced. Long before Covid, rates of self-harm were on the increase and young people across the country were experiencing significant levels of anxiety and stress. Suicide was, and remains, the biggest cause of death among Ireland’s young people aged 15-24.

”Waiting lists for primary mental health services were “excessively long” staff recruitment was a challenge and “overall investment in mental health was well below our international counterparts” despite the growing demand for such services, he added.

"So, Covid, for all the additional challenges it has presented, has, in our opinion, simply exacerbated an already dire situation in terms of youth mental health,” he said.

Speaking before the meeting, committee chairperson Senator Frances Black said: “Every age group has been uniquely impacted by the public health restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19.”