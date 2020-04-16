Youth arrested after man (20) fatally stabbed in Dublin

A 20-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a flat complex in Dublin last night.

The young man was discovered critically injured after emergency services were called to the scene at Ballybough House in the north-inner city.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital nearby but was pronounced dead late last night.

Detectives at Mountjoy garda station investigating the fatal stabbing later arrested a youth.

The suspect is being quizzed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

Gardai have cordoned off the scene and preserved it pending a technical and forensic examination, while a post mortem is expected to take place later today.

A garda spokeswoman said: “An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“Gardai are appealing to any persons who were in the area of Ballybough House, who may have witnessed the incident or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Mountjoy ”Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

”Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”

