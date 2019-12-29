Youth (18) arrested after a high speed chase through Cork city

A youth (18) has been arrested after a high-speed chase through Cork city last night.

The man failed to stop for gardaí at approximately 11pm on the Western Road in the city centre for road traffic offences yesterday.

He then drove from the Galsheen Road area to the Dyke Parade (Mardyke).

The driver abandoned his car and it is understood that it rolled into a parked patrol car.

The man was then arrested by gardaí from Togher and has since been released without charge.

"The youth has since been released without charge and investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.

Online Editors