| -0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘You’re made to feel like scum and no one cares about you’: homeless tell of life on Dublin’s streets in the pandemic

Covid makes problem worse for those trying to help out too

Inner City Helping Homeless founder Anthony Flynn, right, with colleagues at a homelessness protest outside Leinster House last December. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Inner City Helping Homeless founder Anthony Flynn, right, with colleagues at a homelessness protest outside Leinster House last December. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Inner City Helping Homeless founder Anthony Flynn, right, with colleagues at a homelessness protest outside Leinster House last December. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Inner City Helping Homeless founder Anthony Flynn, right, with colleagues at a homelessness protest outside Leinster House last December. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

As 2021 is starting to look a lot like 2020, concerns are growing for the vulnerable people living on Dublin’s streets after 57 lost their lives last year.

A review is being carried out into the increase in deaths in a year marked by a number of tragic events involving homeless people.

A man from Eritrea was paralysed when his tent was cleared by a digger from the banks of the Grand Canal last January; in September, a 39-year-old man was found dead in a laneway after suffering serious injuries to his head; while two rough sleepers died in the Phoenix Park over the Christmas period.

Privacy