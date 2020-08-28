‘You’re loved by everyone, especially me’ - Miriam O’Callaghan’s emotional tribute as David McCullagh bids farewell to Prime Time

Presenter Miriam O’Callaghan paid a touching tribute to her colleague David McCullagh as he wrapped up presenting his last ever Prime Time last night.

The seasoned journalist will make the transition from the flagship current affairs programme to the daily news programme next week.

As he wrapped up presenting his last ever Prime Time last night, which he co-hosted with Miriam O’Callaghan for the last seven years, Miriam paid him a touching tribute.

'Goodbye from me' @mcculld bids farewell to #rtept after seven years. The 6.1 are lucky to have you! pic.twitter.com/WC7UJdo8Pe — RTÃ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) August 27, 2020

“This is my last Prime Time as I’m joining the Six One news from Monday. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work on this programme for the last seven years. So thank you to everyone on the team, to all our guests and of course, to the viewers.

“So one last time, from Miriam and myself and everyone on the Prime Time team, thanks for watching, stay safe and goodnight,” David said, turning around to walk off set - when he noticed Miriam behind him.

“Well, just before we go, and he didn’t know I was going to do this Dave, but there’s absolutely no way I could let the moment pass without saying a massive thank you to you from everyone on our Prime Time team,” she said after walking up from the set in the background.

“Your brilliant journalism, your presenting skills, they’ve been central to our show’s continuing success. But much more importantly you’ve been incredibly kind, caring and a lovely colleague and everyone on the show loves you, particularly me. You’ll be greatly missed,” Miriam gushed with emotion in her voice.

“Best of luck in the Six One.”

The presenters then said their goodbyes and as the credits rolled, could be seen chatting and joking with one another.

