EXCLUSIVE | ‘You’re just talking s***’: Explosive interview with Seán Quinn as he hits out at so-called ‘lies’

The former billionaire’s new book tells his side of events at his former firms. He wanted to talk, but not to journalist Maeve Sheehan. Even so, he relented, invited her into his lakeside home — then told her what he thought about her

The moment Sean Quinn abruptly ends his interview with the Sunday Independent's Maeve Sheehan

Maeve Sheehan Today at 07:00