‘You’re just talking s***’: Explosive interview with Seán Quinn as he hits out at so-called ‘lies’
The former billionaire’s new book tells his side of events at his former firms. He wanted to talk, but not to journalist Maeve Sheehan. Even so, he relented, invited her into his lakeside home — then told her what he thought about her
After multiple interviews, an RTÉ documentary called Quinn Country, plus a follow-up book by Trevor Birney, the documentary’s director, Seán Quinn has published the story he says the media refused to publish: Seán Quinn, In My Own Words.