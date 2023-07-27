‘Your legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those you touched’ - members of the Muslim community pay tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

Members of the Muslim community in Ireland have taken to social media to pay tribute to musical icon Sinéad O’Connor who converted to Islam in 2018.

Ms O'Connor, who became a global star following the success of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U' in 1990, became a Muslim in October that year, calling Islam "the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey".

She also changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt, later changing her last name to Sadaqat, but continued to perform under her birth name.

The ceremony was conducted in Ireland by Sunni Islamic theologian Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri. He has since made a tribute the singer, stating:

“In memory of Sister Shuhada Sinead O'Connor, there are no words that can capture the depth of your impact. You were truly incomparable or in your own words; Nothing compares 2 U! Throughout your life, you faced tremendous trials and difficulties that only further highlighted your strength and resilience. Countless souls found inspiration in your journey, as you fearlessly represented the essence of our shared humanity.

“In your quest for answers and solace, you eventually discovered Islam, founding a newfound purpose that had eluded you for years. Your path towards redemption and spiritual growth became a shining example for others to follow.

“Your legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those you touched. Your strength, resilience, and unwavering search for truth have left an indelible mark on the world. Your absence is deeply mourned, but your spirit will forever remain a guiding light for those who yearn for understanding and connection. Rest in peace, dear Shuhada Sinead O'Connor.” he added.

In a message on Twitter, Ms O’Connor had thanked fellow Muslims for their support after her conversion, and uploaded a video of herself reciting the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer. She also posted photos of herself frequently wearing a hijab.

During an interview in 2019 on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, said that she "had been a Muslim all my life and didn't realise it."

Meanwhile, Muslim Sisters of Eire, in a tribute to her, said: “It's with great sadness we just heard about the passing of our dear Sister Sinéad. We send our deepest condolences to all her family and pray for strength in the very difficult time.”

Separately, British singer Cat Stevens, who also converted to Islam with the offstage name Yusuf Islam, paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor on Wednesday.

“Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace,” he said.