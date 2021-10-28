‘Your blood stops flowing, you never warm up – they thought I was mad’

Ger Purcell was told he was mad when he took up ice swimming at 65, and he agreed the general vibe is probably right.

The Limerick man has been an avid swimmer for 31 years, but none of that prepared him for the shock of the ice water.

However, that did not stop him from setting a Guinness World Record last February as he became the oldest man in history to swim an ice mile in the Shannon.

It took him 43 minutes, and he admitted he had to be “dragged” from the water after completing the feat.

Swimming the 1,600 metres is a task more comfortably talked about than done.

“I’d two people watching me and one of them wanted to pull me out. I got disoriented and was going around in circles for a while. The blood stops flowing, you know?” Ger said.

“I staggered around the place for a while and eventually came around.”

He said one invigilator talked sense into the other by saying: “You can answer to him if we take him out – he’s hell-bent on finishing this.”

The swim put Ger in the history books, but he admitted there was a heavy price to pay.

“Your blood stops flowing. You never warm up. When I first thought about it, people told me I was off my game. They’re probably right,” he said.

Ger said anything at or under five degrees Celsius is classed as ice swimming, and added that “you never really get used to it”.

“I keep going, but it’s very tough. But you obviously get something from it. There’s a buzz,” said the Limerick Narwhals swimming group member.

More than 200 brave souls subject themselves to the pain on a regular basis in Limerick alone, and Ger said the pandemic has driven the boom.

“All the swimming pools are closed, where are we going to go?” he said.

“I used to swim in Kilkee, but when I was in lockdown I used to swim in the Shannon. I’d be sneaking outside my 5km for a swim and hoping the cops wouldn’t catch me.”

Ger used to compete in Iron Man competitions and relished the challenge.

“I was told I was mad. Fellas asking me if I was right at all,” he said.

“I’m 66 in February and I’m doing this.”

Ger said that during his world record attempt he swallowed a mouthful of ice water and that “set the train of lunacy in motion”.

“You’re trying to get it out but it won’t go. It stings your lungs like a burn. You’ll do anything to get it out,” he said.

“I was swimming in circles and all – 43 minutes for a journey that would usually take 20.”

Ger will take on some of the coldest waters in the world in February when he heads to Poland for the 2022 International Ice Swimming Association world championship.

“I don’t know what happened during lockdown, but it worked and we’re all hooked,” he said.