‘Your blood stops flowing, you never warm up – they thought I was mad’

Ice swimmer Ger says Covid drove people to take the plunge

Ger Purcell (66), on right, with his friends ice swimmers Alan Gleeson (53) and Harry Harbison (63), about to embark on a training session in the Shannon. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand

Eoghan Moloney

Ger Purcell was told he was mad when he took up ice swimming at 65, and he agreed the general vibe is probably right.

The Limerick man has been an avid swimmer for 31 years, but none of that prepared him for the shock of the ice water.

However, that did not stop him from setting a Guinness World Record last February as he became the oldest man in history to swim an ice mile in the Shannon.

