Young Zoe Whitford (3) died due to reduced oxygen to the brain, inquest hears

A three-year-old girl who died in an incident at her home suffered a reduced supply of oxygen to the brain.

Zoe Whitford from Aubrey Grove, Shankill, Co Dublin died on February 13 2018.

Emergency services had been called to the child's family home three days previously on Saturday February 10 2018. At the opening of an inquest into his daughter’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court, William Whitford said in his deposition that he formally identified the child’s body following her death at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Garda Padraig Nagle of Cabinteely Garda Station said he met Mr Whitford at the hospital shortly before 4pm on February 13. The formal identification was conducted at 4.05pm. A post-mortem examination was conducted jointly by State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy and Pathologist at Crumlin Hospital Dr Maureen O’Sullivan. The cause of death was recorded as cerebral hypoxia. Cerebral hypoxia involves a reduced supply of oxygen to the brain.

Detective Inspector Martin Creighton of Dun Laoghaire Garda Station sought an adjournment of the inquest for six month to allow for investigations to continue. “There is a criminal investigation ongoing, the file is at a very advanced stage,” DI Creighton told the coroner.

Adjourning the inquest for further mention to Dec 12 2018, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane offered her sympathies to the family. “My condolences to you and the rest of your family on your tragic loss in these circumstances,” Dr Cullinane said.

Online Editors