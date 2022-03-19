Young woman who died after horror St Patrick’s Day crash remembered as a ‘beautiful young soul’

A young woman who died after a road crash on St Patrick's Day has been remembered as a "beautiful young soul”.

Tracey Moran from Ballina, Co Mayo, passed away at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning.

Tracey, who was in her 20s, had been injured when her car collided with a wall on the L5243 at Knocknalower, Pullathomas in Co Mayo, at 11.15pm the night before.

A notice on RIP.ie states that Tracey, of Milltown, Glenamoy, Ballina, died after a tragic accident.

“She died peacefully at the Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar surrounded by her loving family on March 18,” the notice reads.

“Beloved daughter of Eamon and Anne and dear sister of Michelle O’Donnell (Porturlin), Louise Moran (Lenerevagh, Glenamoy), Thomas (Milltown, Glenamoy) and Rebecca (Milltown, Glenamoy).

“She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers in law Jonathan and Brendan, Thomas’ partner Shannon, Rebecca’s partner Kevin, her partner Liam, cherished nieces and nephews Seán Óg, Séimí, Aodh, Donagh, Cúan, T.J. and Zoe, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later and donations can be made to the Irish Coast Guard.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy.

“Deepest Sympathy to you all on the tragic loss of your beautiful daughter,” one has written.

“May Tracey Rest in Peace with the Angels in Heaven.”

“So incredibly sorry to hear the devastating news - worked in Specsavers with Tracey a beautiful girl - sincere condolences to all her family RIP,” another reads.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of Tracey's untimely death. I worked with Tracey a few years ago lovely girl. My deepest condolences to all her family and friends. May she rest in peace.”

One other person has written: “Heartfelt sympathy to the Moran and Ruddy family. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Someone else said: "A beautiful young soul taken so, so young.

"Tracey rest in peace and we always see the bright shining star in the sky. God comfort your dear family."

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information on the collision to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Thursday 17th March 2022.

"At approximately 11:15pm, Gardaí were alerted to a single vehicle road traffic collision, when a car is understood to have collided with a wall, on the L5243 at Knocknalower, Pullathomas in Co. Mayo.

"A female in her 20s was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for her injuries before she later passed.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Belmullet Gardaí on 097 819 10, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."