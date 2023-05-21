Young woman who died after being struck by Garda car in Co Donegal is named locally

Rebecca Browne was returning from a night out while away with friendsIncident referred to GSOC as it involved a Garda vehicle

The scene of the fatal incident in Donegal where a woman died after being struck by a garda patrol car. (Photo: NW Newspix)

A young woman who died tragically after she was struck by a Garda car in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning was returning from a night out while away with friends.

The victim has been named locally as Rebecca Browne, who is from Derry.

It is understood Ms Browne (21) had been staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where she was killed in a road traffic accident.

It is understood she worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in Derry City.

Ms Browne was returning from a function at a local hotel in Buncrana when she was struck by a Garda car at approximately 3.15am.

The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

The victim died at the scene and the scene was quickly preserved for a full forensic examination.

Gardaí immediately set up a forensic tent as specialist examiners arrived on the scene at first light.

The official marked Garda car involved in the incident also remained at the scene and was being technically examined.

Pictures of the vehicle show damage to the bonnet of the car.

Ms Browne's body was removed from the scene and taken to hospital later for a post mortem examination but the road remained closed as the forensic examination of the scene continued.

The incident was referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the collision involved a Garda car.

Local County Councillor Jack Murray said the town was reeling after waking up to news of the tragedy.

He said "The whole town is in shock after yet another tragedy in the area.

"It was terrible to wake up to the news that somebody had lost their life but when you heard it was a young woman and in such circumstances then that makes it even more tragic.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with this young woman and her family.

"You also have to think of whoever was driving the car and what they are going through. The entire incident is just so tragic."

The area where Ms Browne was struck is not covered by street lighting as it is outside of the town boundary.

Buncrana is popular with visitors from nearby Derry just across the border and many have second homes there.

The scene where this morning's incident occurred is close to the entrance for Ludden Beach, between the local Applegreen Service Station and the entrance roundabout into Buncrana.

Friends of the dead woman have been leaving messages of sympathy on their social media pages.

One friend wrote: "Always giving us a laugh I don’t know how I’ll do it without you Becca… please give us all the strength in these coming days and forever. My hardest goodbye."

Another friend wrote: "My gorgeous best friend Rebecca, I don’t honestly know what I’m going to do without you or how I’m going to get through this, my heart is completely broken I’ve lost my right arm."

Another friend said: "My heart’s sore, love you so much. Our angel."

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission confirmed it had received a referral from An Garda Síochána this morning following the fatal incident.

"The referral was made by a Garda Chief Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. As such, no further comment will be made at this time," a GSOC spokeswoman said.

Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 provides for the referral to GSOC by An Garda Síochána of ‘any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.’

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.