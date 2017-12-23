News Irish News

Saturday 23 December 2017

Young woman suffers serious injuries in broken bottle attack

  • Gardaí investigating daylight attack in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
  • Young woman suffered serious neck and arm injuries
  • It is understood young woman was stabbed with a broken bottle
Scene of attack in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin this afternoon (Photo: Mark Condren)
Gardaí at the scene of attack this afternoon (Photo: Mark Condren)
Emergency services leaving the scene of a daylight attack in Dun Laoghaire (Photo: Mark Condren)
Denise Calnan

A woman is believed to be the victim of a vicious attack in a Dublin seaside town on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, aged in her twenties, is understood to have been stabbed in the neck and back with a broken bottle.

The suspected attack occurred shortly before 3.20pm in Dun Laoghaire, according to gardaí.

Gardaí are now seeking witnesses.

Emergency services leaving the scene of a daylight attack in Dun Laoghaire (Photo: Mark Condren)
They said the woman, who is described as Asian, was found close to the Baths at Queens Road at about 3.20pm.

She was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.

Gardaí at the scene of attack this afternoon (Photo: Mark Condren)
It is understood she was seen in the company of a male prior to the attack.

The area is sealed off pending an examination of by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Anyone with information or who was in the Queen's Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.

