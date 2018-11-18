Young woman stabbed while waiting at isolated bus stop

A woman in her twenties was stabbed while waiting at an isolated bus stop this weekend in Blanchardstown.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday evening at about 7.45pm, took place while a group of young women and teenagers waited for a Bus Eireann bus at Blanchardstown Slip Road (Westbound).

They were travelling in the direction of Co Meath and beyond.

It’s understood a man wearing a bandana around his face approached one of the girls with a knife and held it to her neck.

During the altercation, the assailant stabbed the woman in her hand before running away with her handbag.

It’s believed the young woman, from Ratoath in Co Meath, received immediate medical support for her injuries.

A garda investigation is now underway, but no arrests have been made to date.

"A female (20 years) bag was taken from her at knife point and she received a minor injury to her hand at the time of the robbery. Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.

The incident has since sparked a wave of shock and anger in the vicinity, with calls for the bus stop to be moved to the nearby Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Meath East General Election candidate, Deirdre Geraghty-Smith has described the bus stop as "notorious".

"This is very disturbing and is something no one in the local community either expects or is prepared for," she said.

"There have been increasing concerns raised about safety at this bus stop over the last number of months by bus users. It is isolated, in darkness and people awaiting buses are extremely vulnerable to opportunistic attacks."

Ms Geraghty-Smith added that it is not the first such incident to be reported at this location.

"There is now a growing sense of unease amongst bus users about the inattention being paid to the safety of South Meath commuters and the prevalence of attacks such as this.

"This attack should act as a spur to move this bus stop to a safer, more central location to ensure that commuters waiting for a bus can feel safe," she said.

A spokesperson for Bus Eireann told Independent.ie that it received no official reports of this incident.

"The Gardaí are responsible for dealing with anti-social behaviour nationwide and the company co-operate if any incidents arise across the network," they said.

"Bus Éireann northbound routes out Dublin do not service Blanchardstown SC, due to major congestion issues there, and the majority of customers onboard are travelling further to destinations in Meath or Louth and beyond.

"We do have a pick-up stop on the slipway road to service the area, and also ensure overall journey time reliability.

"Bus stop locations are also overseen by the NTA and local authorities. Lighting in public areas such as bus stops is provided by local authorities."

Online Editors