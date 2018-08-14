News Irish News

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Young woman 'slashed in the face' in broad daylight attack

The attack happened in broad daylight on Golden Lane Photo: Google Maps
Amy Molloy

A young woman has been hospitalised after being "slashed in the face" in an attack in Dublin city centre.

She was assaulted in broad daylight during a robbery on Golden Lane near the Radisson Blu hotel at around 7.20pm this evening.

A source said she received knife injuries to her face, while witnesses at the scene described the attack as "vicious". 

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being questioned at Sundrive and Pearse Street garda stations.

The injured woman has been taken to St James's Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

Investigations are ongoing.

