Young woman sexually assaulted had met attacker on Grafton Street after night out
A young woman who was sexually assaulted would have suffered a far more serious ordeal if a couple had not come on the scene and disturbed her attacker, gardaí believe.
Independent.ie can reveal the young woman met her attacker in the Grafton Street area of Dublin after 4am last Sunday after a night out.
They then walked from the city centre to Harold's Cross where she has alleged she was suddenly attacked.
Detectives believe the woman, who is from a Caribbean country, was groped and digitally penetrated by her attacker.
He is believed to be a foreign national, possibly from North Africa.
"This young woman seems to have suffered a horrible ordeal but it could have been even worse if a couple who had been out socialising on the night had not come across this scene," a senior source said.
"The attacker got frightened off by two people who came upon the scene. In many ways it is lucky this happened."
Irish Independent