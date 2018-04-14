Young woman seriously injured in early-morning suspected hit-and-run

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 4am on Saturday morning on Main Street, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

A 17-year-old female was seriously injured and was rushed to Beaumont Hospital when she was discovered. The stretch of road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.