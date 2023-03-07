Young woman seriously injured during single-vehicle collision in Co Clare

A young driver is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after she was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

The incident happened on a stretch of the R458, old Ennis to Galway road, near Crusheen at approximately 2.50am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene in the Cappanapeasta townland of Crusheen.

“The collision occurred at approximately 2.50am and involved a car,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The driver of the car, a woman aged in her late teens, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.”

No other injuries have been reported and the road is currently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place and Clare County Council said traffic is being diverted via the R-462 towards Tulla at Lough Cutra, while motorists in Crusheen are also being redirected towards Boston and Gort.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the incident to make contact.

Investigators are also appealing to those who may have video or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6488100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.