A young woman who has been missing for two months was set to travel back to the UK, but did not have her passport or ID on her when she went missing.

Young woman missing for two months 'was set to travel to UK - but didn't have passport or ID with her'

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for people’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Giedre Raguckaite who is missing since May 26.

Giedre, a Lithuanian national, was last seen on Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk, on May 26 at approximately 6 p.m.

She is described as being 5'5 in height with a slight build, and has blonde hair with green eyes.

Gedvile Hibner, a friend of Giedre, contacted The Argus to appeal for information on her whereabouts, saying that she had last been heard from on June 6.

Giedre had been living in England, and her friend believes was set to travel back to the UK.

‘She doesn’t have any ID or passport because she left them as a deposit for the landlord in Ireland. Once she left the house in Dundalk, she never came and we haven’t heard from her since,’ said Gedvile.

She added that the 29-year-old has been reported as a missing person in both Lithuania and Ireland.

She described Giedre as a ‘loveable daughter, sister and friend’ and appealed for help in tracing her.

A spokesman for Dundalk gardaí said there was increasing concern about the missing woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 043 9388400

