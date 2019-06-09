-
Young woman last seen at Slane concert located 'safe and well'
Independent.ie
The young woman who was missing after attending a concert in Slane on Saturday is understood to have been located safe and well.
Her family had appealed for information on social media on Sunday, but family members later confirmed that she was located okay.
Online Editors