Young woman killed and four others injured in early morning road collision

A young woman has died and four other people were injured – one of the them critically – in a single vehicle road collision in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened on the N3 at Drumalure, Belturbet, Co Cavan, at around 12.40am.

All of the occupants of the car are aged in their 20s.

The woman who died was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a man, was taken to Cavan General Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver and two other female passengers were also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said there had been interaction between the vehicle and gardaí prior to the collision and for this reason the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The scene of the collision remains closed off for a technical examination by gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact them at Cavan garda station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.



