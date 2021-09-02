Young woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Westmeath

A woman in her 20s has died this evening following a single vehicle accident in Co Westmeath.

The woman, who was the driver and the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the L1122 in Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath, shortly after 8:15pm.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the accident and the road has been closed with local diversions in place as Garda Forensic Collision investigators examine the scene.

The woman’s body has been taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time of the accident who may have camera footage they can turn over to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.