A YOUNG woman is recovering in hospital having broken both her legs after falling from a two-storey building in Cork which she had apparently climbed in a bid to listen to the Ed Sheeran concert.

Young woman breaks both legs in fall from two-storey building 'after bid to watch Ed Sheeran'

The woman, who is in her 20s, ais understood to have fallen from the roof of the premises in the Marina area of Cork harbour.

The structure is located just a short distance from Pairc Uí Chaoímh where Ed Sheeran played three sell-out concerts over the weekend to around 120,000 fans. It is understood the young woman did not have a ticket and intended to sit on the roof of the old warehouse and listen to the concert.

However, she accidentally slipped from the roof and fractured both her legs landing on the concrete below. Emergency services were at the scene within minutes.

Cork University Hospital Photo: Geograph.ie

She was treated at the scene before being removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance. Both her legs were fractured but she is expected to make a full recovery.

A number of locals gathered in Tivoli and even on boats in the River Lee to listen to the concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Organisers hailed the concerts, which are worth an estimated €60 million to the Cork economy, as a tremendous success.

The Cork gigs were the opening trio of a nine concert Irish tour that will see the English-born singer-songwriter play to a total Irish audience of 405,000 fans over the next three weeks.

Gardaí reported a festive atmosphere around Pairc Uí Chaoímh which last Friday night hosted its first concert since the €70 million refurbishment of the historic Cork GAA grounds.

Gardaí said there were only a number of minor incidents around the concerts over the three nights, mostly due to falls, illnesses and intoxication. More than 1,500 personnel were on duty at the Cork stadium as well as

150 Gardaí including both uniformed and undercover officers.

