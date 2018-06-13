Young woman 'attacked and raped by gang' on way home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young woman alleged she was attacked by three men and raped by one of them while walking home.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Millicent Road, Clane, Co Kildare, between 1am and 1.30am yesterday. The woman, who is Irish, was returning from a night out socialising at the time.

It's believed the three suspects are foreign nationals and it has been alleged one of the men raped the young woman. It's understood the young woman then called into a house in a nearby estate and raised the alarm.

The young woman has spoken to gardaí and has said that she did not know the men prior to the attack. Gardaí in Naas are investigating and are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in Clane on Monday night or early yesterday morning to come forward. They are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything unusual on Millicent Road or who can help gardaí to contact them at Naas garda station on 045 884300.

