A young woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after getting into difficulty while kayaking in the south-west of the country over the weekend.

Young woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after kayaking accident

A multi-agency response was launched near Caragh Lake, Co Kerry, on Saturday after emergency services received reports of a kayaker in difficulty.

The operation was co-ordinated by the National Ambulance Service Centre (NASC) with gardaí, fire services and the Iveragh Coast Guard Unit based in Waterville also responding.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm and two people were rescued around 2km upstream from Caragh Lake.

Initially rescue crews were informed that there was only one casualty, but on arrival discovered two kayakers were in difficulties.

One of them, a University of Limerick student in her early 20s, was recovered before being taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

It's believed she may have become submerged after being separated from her kayak and she was airlifted in a critical condition.

The second kayaker, a man also in his early 20s, was brought by ambulance to the hospital in Tralee.

His condition has been described as stable.

The two kayakers were with a larger group of people from University Limerick when the incidents occurred.

It is the second serious kayaking incident in the county in the past 12 months.

On November 4 last year Brita Waters (35) died when she was knocked from her kayak after it hit a submerged rock in the Roughty River outside Kilgarvan.

