Young woman (28) critical in hospital with head injuries after incident on Friday night
A YOUNG woman has been hospitalised following an incident on Friday night.
The 28-year-old woman is understood to have suffered head injuries in the incident in Drogheda, Co Louth.
She is said to be in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.
The scene of the incident at Rathmullan Park in Drogheda has been cordoned off.
Gardai are investigating the incident but have not released further details.
