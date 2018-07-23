Young woman (23) airlifted to hospital, another woman (50s) arrested following serious crash in Longford

A 23-year-old woman has been airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following a serious collision in Co Longford.

The incident occurred on the N4 at Lamagh shortly after 3pm.

A garda spokesman said a woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene of the crash.

The road has been closed on the Longford town side of Newtownforbes.

Diversions are in place and a forensic collision investigator is en route to the scene.

Gardaí are also at the scene of a serious collision on the Swords Road, Malahide at the junction of Chamley Gardens.

The collision occurred shortly after 3pm.

A garda spokesman said the exact details of the vehicles involved and injuries are not yet known.

The road is currently closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Traffic is very busy in the area, particularly coming from the Swords direction.

Meanwhile, the Rathdrum/Laragh Road in Co Wicklow is closed both ways at Copse due to a collision.

Gardaí are at the scene.

There has also been a collision on the M50 northbound at J16 Cherrywood.

Motorists are being urged to take care on approach.

