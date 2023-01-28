Young woman (22) dies after her car leaves road in Mayo collision

A 22-year-old woman died after the car she was driving left the road and collided with a ditch in Co Mayo last night.

The single-vehicle fatal collision occurred at Corlough West, Belmullet, at approximately 9.15p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the mortuary in Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two passengers (both early 20s) who were in the car at the time of the collision, a male and female, were removed to Mayo University Hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning, Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station (097) 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.