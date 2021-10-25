A woman in her 20s is in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital following a hit-and-run in Dublin last night.

The pedestrian was struck by a motorbike on the Priorswood Road in Dublin 17, on Sunday night at 11.15pm.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle failed to remain at the scene and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling near the Priorswood Road on Sunday night between 11pm and 11.20pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.