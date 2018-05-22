A young woman has died and another woman is in a serious condition following a three-vehicle collision on the N11 in Co Wexford.

A young woman has died and another woman is in a serious condition following a three-vehicle collision on the N11 in Co Wexford.

Young woman (19) dies, another seriously injured after three-vehicle crash in Wexford

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash which happened shortly after midday outside Enniscorthy.

A 19-year-old who was a front seat passenger in one of the cars was killed. Another woman has been airlifted to Tallaght Hospital where she is understood to be in a serious condition. Three other people suffered injuries in the incident which are not believed to be life threatening.

The N11 is currently closed between the Scarawalsh roundabout and the Blackstoops roundabout. Motorists are being urged to divert via the old Dublin Road.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Johnny Mythen said the town is in shock. "It's a tragedy for the family involved. A lovely fine day like today and their whole life has been turned around. It's the last kind of phone call anyone wants to get. The whole town is in shock. I understand there was a man from the town involved also and hopefully he'll be okay."

A garda spokesman said the road is closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic investigators. "Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors