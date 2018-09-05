A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by gardai in Dundalk, County Louth, in relation to a road traffic collision that claimed the life of a man last year.

Young woman (19) arrested in relation to road crash that claimed life of man

The woman was arrested this morning and will appear in Dundalk District Court later today.

The deceased was 29-year-old Robert McLoughlin who died after being struck by two vehicles close to his home on the Newry Road, Dundalk last October.

A man has already been charged in connection with the same incident.

Online Editors