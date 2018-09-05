News Irish News

Wednesday 5 September 2018

Young woman (19) arrested in relation to road crash that claimed life of man

Robert McLoughlin died after he was struck by two cars in Dundalk. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson
Elaine Keogh

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by gardai in Dundalk, County Louth, in relation to a road traffic collision that claimed the life of a man last year.

The woman was arrested this morning and will appear in Dundalk District Court later today.

The deceased was 29-year-old Robert McLoughlin who died after being struck by two vehicles close to his home on the Newry Road, Dundalk last October.

A man has already been charged in connection with the same incident.

Online Editors

