Young woman (19) arrested in relation to road crash that claimed life of man
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by gardai in Dundalk, County Louth, in relation to a road traffic collision that claimed the life of a man last year.
The woman was arrested this morning and will appear in Dundalk District Court later today.
The deceased was 29-year-old Robert McLoughlin who died after being struck by two vehicles close to his home on the Newry Road, Dundalk last October.
A man has already been charged in connection with the same incident.
