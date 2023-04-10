Four teenagers, two male and two female aged 13 and 14, were in the car when the accident occurred (Stock image)

Gardaí in Galway are investigating a traffic accident in Headford, which has left two young teenagers dead and two others injured.

The accident occurred at Pollacullaire, just off the Shrule road, on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, in the Ballyfruit area of Headford, County Galway at approximately 5:45am on Monday morning.

Four teenagers, two male and two female, aged 13 and 14, were in the car when the accident occurred. It was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway where a girl has since been pronounced dead. The extent of the injuries of the other two teenagers is unknown at this point.

All four teenagers are students at Presentation College, Headford.

Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr. Mary Hoade, said the town is shocked by the accident.

“I am just on my way into the school as the Critical Incident Plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident.

“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable,” she said.

The L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene is currently underway. Local diversions are in place as gardaí continue to investigate the collision.

Gardaí are engaging with the families of all involved and Garda Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) will formally be appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5:30am and 6am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

“Due to a road traffic collision on the N84 in the Pollacullaire area of Headford, county Galway, the road there is currently closed and is expected to be closed for the morning. Local diversions are in place. Delays are expected,” said a garda statement.