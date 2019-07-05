THE queue stretched around the block in Limerick last night as hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects to Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy.

'Young talent taken far too soon' - hundreds of mourners turn out to pay respects to Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

The 20-year-old heavyweight died in the early hours of last Monday morning after he was struck by a car on the Hyde Road in the city.

Kevin Sheehy fought out of the St Francis club in Limerick.

His coffin at Cross’s Funeral Home was flanked by boxing ropes last evening.

"This has left Irish boxing shocked and deeply saddened," said Dom O’Rourke, President of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) who was at the service with Stephen Connolly, IABA National Registrar.

"Kevin was a very talented young athlete with a lot of potential and our prayers at with his family at this very difficult time."

Two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan, who Kevin Sheehy listed as his most inspirational boxer, also offered his condolences to the Sheehy family.

"I met him more than once in training camps in the amateurs and he was a very talented young boxer. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. What a young talent taken away far too soon," said the London 2012 medalist.

Ken Moore, who attended the service, was Kevin Sheehy's coach at the St Francis club and their target was the Paris 2024 Games.

"The 2024 Olympics was our target. Paris was our goal and he had the potential to get there," said Ken Moore.

"It’s hard to come to terms with this, I don’t think we ever will. Kevin was a special lad, a quiet person, a modest young man but very determined."

The former Ireland champion and international will be buried tomorrow in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery following funeral mass at the Holy Family Church in Southill.

A number of the Irish boxing squad that won a record six medals at the recent European Games will attend the funeral along with IABA officials.

The late Kevin Sheehy won five Irish titles and represented his country at the World Youth and European U/22 Championships.

A man has been charged with murder in relation to the incident.

Online Editors