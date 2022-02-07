‘Young people won’t be drawn to career as councillor without a pension pot,’ warns former Dublin mayor

Young people will be put off careers as councillors unless a pension scheme is set up, a former Dublin lord mayor has warned.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey urged the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government to act on the recommendation of an expert review to examine setting up a scheme.

He also criticised recent rises in pension and lump-sum payments for retired TDs and ministers.

They received increases linked to their former salaries, which rose under the terms of a pay deal.

Mr Lacey said, in contrast, a lump-sum retirement gratuity paid to councillors – worth roughly €70,000 after 20 years’ service – has not increased with their salaries, since they went up last year.

“A councillor’s job has dramatically changed and to do it properly is a full-time job,” Mr Lacey said.

“We need to ensure a diverse range of people will go into and stay as local government representatives to hold the executive to account and to advocate for new and innovative ways of tackling many of our problems.

“The present payment system will discourage young people from entering local government and that is bad for Ireland.”

Sources claimed the department does not intend to increase the councillors’ retirement gratuity in line with their higher salary.

Mr Lacey said it was “incredible” that an interdepartmental review group on pensions recommended by barrister Sara Moorhead in a report on councillors’ remuneration has not been set up.

It had been expected to look at the possibility of a pension scheme to be in place for the start of the next local government term in 2024.

A department spokesperson said this group had not been established because initial reforms had focused on councillors’ pay and expenses.

The spokesperson added that councillors’ PRSI contributions went towards their state pension.